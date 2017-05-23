South Korea fired 450 rounds at flock...

South Korea fired 450 rounds at flock of birds, says North

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

North Korea has accused South Korea of firing 450 machine gun rounds at a flock of birds earlier this week, dismissing Seoul's claim that it fired warning shots because of an object flying across the border. The North's general staff said the South's firing was a "reckless military provocation" aimed at promoting hostility towards Pyongyang and maintaining a confrontation on the Korean peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... Wed Logic Analysis 6
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC