SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches ballistic missile

North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew about 700 kilometers , South Korea's military said, a possible response to the election four days ago of a new South Korean president and as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for war games in the Pacific. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the early morning launch but had few other details, including what type of ballistic missile was fired.

