Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said. The governor's office said at least two people were killed and three more were wounded, with at least three attackers also killed by security forces.
