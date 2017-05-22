Senate on track to confirm Iowa gover...

Senate on track to confirm Iowa governor as China envoy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The nation's longest serving governor is on track to win Senate confirmation as President Donald Trump 's ambassador to China. The Senate is slated to vote late Monday on Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad 's nomination, clearing the way for him to hold the key diplomatic post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC