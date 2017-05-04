Royals' retirement plans differ from country to country

In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko arrive for a meeting with family members of Japanese veterans living in Vietnam, at a hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. While the announcement on Thursday, May 4, 2017 of Britain's Prince Philip's plan to retire in the fall came as a surprise, for some of the world's royal families easing out of the public eye is seen as a normal way of ending their public service and handing the reins to a new generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.