Royal Marine at a loss to explain why he took life of Taliban fighter
A Royal Marine who shot dead a wounded Taliban fighter in Afghanistan said he has spent a long time thinking about the killing but cannot explain why he took the course of action he did. Sergeant Alexander Blackman was freed from prison just under two weeks ago, having spent more than three years in jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|7 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|18 hr
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|18 hr
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC