Roadside bomb kills 11; attacks kill 10 Afghan policeman
A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan on Friday as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east, a local official said. Also Friday, five Afghan policemen were killed in fighting with the Taliban in eastern Kapisa province.
