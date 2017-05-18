Roadside bomb kills 11; attacks kill ...

Roadside bomb kills 11; attacks kill 10 Afghan policeman

Read more: Stars and Stripes

A roadside bombing killed 11 people in eastern Afghanistan on Friday as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east, a local official said. Also Friday, five Afghan policemen were killed in fighting with the Taliban in eastern Kapisa province.

Chicago, IL

