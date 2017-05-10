RISE: Comey says farewell; Republican...

RISE: Comey says farewell; Republican faces anger; Ryan talks taxes

Former FBI director sent letter to colleagues; MacArthur talks to his voters; House Speaker says it's 'high time in coming' for tax reform. WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."

Chicago, IL

