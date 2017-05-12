Police officials: Taliban run over a ...

Police officials: Taliban run over a district headquarters

Taliban insurgents overran a district police headquarters in northeastern Afghanistan after two days of intense fighting that left scores of casualties on both sides, Kunduz provincial officials said Saturday. Mafuz Akbari, spokesman for the regional police commander, said the Taliban were able to take control of the Qala-e Zal in Kunduz but security forces were now pursuing the militants.

