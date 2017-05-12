Police officials: Taliban run over a district headquarters
Taliban insurgents overran a district police headquarters in northeastern Afghanistan after two days of intense fighting that left scores of casualties on both sides, Kunduz provincial officials said Saturday. Mafuz Akbari, spokesman for the regional police commander, said the Taliban were able to take control of the Qala-e Zal in Kunduz but security forces were now pursuing the militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|23 hr
|Jace
|1
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|6
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 4
|Jace
|48
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC