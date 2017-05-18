Police: Gunmen shoot and kill 4 polic...

Police: Gunmen shoot and kill 4 policemen in north Pakistan

Police official Arif Khan says Sunday's attack took place in Kohat district, some 90 kilometers south of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He says police launched a hunt for the attackers, who fled.

