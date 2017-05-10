PM and South Korea leader agree on ne...

PM and South Korea leader agree on need for robust response to North violations

Theresa May and South Korea's new president have agreed the need for a "robust response" to Pyongyang's violations of United Nations resolutions. The Prime Minister called Moon Jae-in to congratulate him on his election victory and to discuss the crisis around North Korea's nuclear weapons test programme.

