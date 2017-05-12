Pakistan and Afghanistan in dispute o...

Pakistan and Afghanistan in dispute over checkpoint attack claims

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Pakistan said its forces killed at least 50 Afghan troops and destroyed five checkpoints in clashes along a disputed border. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35688701.ece/b4876/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8ba2d692-7c58-4490-b603-e069219a41ca_I1.jpg Pakistan said its forces killed at least 50 Afghan troops and destroyed five checkpoints in clashes along a disputed border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea 3 hr Bottom Line 7
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... Sat Jace 1
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 4 Jace 48
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC