Ousted South Korean president's graft trial begins Tuesday
In this March 30, 2017 file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at the Seoul Central District Court for hearing on a prosecutors' request for her arrest for corruption, in Seoul, South Korea. Handcuffed, her inmate number 503 attached to her clothing, Park begins her corruption trial Tuesday, May 23, in the same courtroom where a brutal dictator was sentenced to death two decades ago.
