Official: North Korea open to US talks under conditions
CORRECTS SPELLING OF DIPLOMAT'S NAME - Choe Son Hui, left, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S., walks prior to her departure for Pyongyang, North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing Saturday, May 13, 2017. Choe said Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set," briefly to reporters en route to Pyongyang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC