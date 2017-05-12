North Korea: US, South Korean spies tried to kill Kim Jong Un
North Korea on Friday accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving bio-chemical weapons. In a statement carried on state media, North Korea's Ministry of State Security said it will “ferret out and mercilessly destroy” the “terrorists” in the CIA and South Korean intelligence agency for targeting its supreme leadership.
