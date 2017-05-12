North Korea: US, South Korean spies t...

North Korea: US, South Korean spies tried to kill Kim Jong Un

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

North Korea on Friday accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving bio-chemical weapons. In a statement carried on state media, North Korea's Ministry of State Security said it will “ferret out and mercilessly destroy” the “terrorists” in the CIA and South Korean intelligence agency for targeting its supreme leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea 18 hr Jeff Brightone 6
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Thu Jace 48
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC