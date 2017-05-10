North Korea says it will seek extradi...

North Korea says it will seek extradition of plot culprits

21 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A top North Korean foreign ministry official says Pyongyang will seek the extradition of anyone involved in what it says was a CIA-backed plot to kill leader Kim Jung Un last month with a biochemical poison. Han Song Ryol, the vice foreign minister, called a meeting of envoys in Pyongyang on Thursday to outline the North's allegation that the CIA and South Korea's intelligence agency bribed and coerced a North Korean man into joining in the assassination plot, which the North's Ministry of State Security claims was thwarted last month.

