North Korea missile launch tests Trumpa s China outreach

North Korea's launch of a longer-range missile shows advances in its technological capabilities and offers the sternest test yet of President Donald Trump's strategy to work with China to combat the threat. Will China fully enforce global sanctions on North Korea and back tough new penalties? If not, will Trump accept the growing calls from Congress to start targeting Chinese companies that help Pyongyang access international markets, even if that puts U.S.-China ties under new strain? The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss North Korea's latest provocation Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

