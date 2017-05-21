North Korea Fires Midrange Missile in its Latest Test
North Korea fired a medium-range missile on Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said, the latest ballistics test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers , said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
