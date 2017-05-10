New South Korean president will visit US next month
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with Matt Pottinger, Special Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and National Security Council Senior Director for East Asia, during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. South Korean media say the nation's new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea's escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.
