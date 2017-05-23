Nepal's prime minister announces resignation
Nepal's prime minister has announced his resignation so the leader of his coalition partner party can succeed him, in line with an agreement made between the two parties. Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Communist Party of Nepal became prime minister in August 2016 with the support of Nepali Congress, the country's largest party.
