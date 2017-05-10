Nepalese get 1st chance in 20 years t...

Nepalese get 1st chance in 20 years to vote for local bodies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Much has changed since Nepal last held local elections 20 years ago - the Himalayan country's 240-year monarchy was abolished, federal democracy was introduced and political wrangling took center stage. Earthquakes ravaged the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting 2 hr Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) 13 hr Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... Thu Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC