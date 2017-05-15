Nepal votes in first local election i...

Nepal votes in first local election in 20 years

Voting began Sunday in Nepal's first local elections for two decades, a landmark moment in the country's fraught transition to democracy. Polls opened in three provinces at 7:00 a.m. , with nearly 50,000 candidates vying for the position of mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairman and ward member in 283 local municipalities.

