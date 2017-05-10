Log in, look out: Cyber chaos spreads...

Log in, look out: Cyber chaos spreads with workweek's start

Global cyber chaos is spreading Monday as companies boot up computers at work following the weekend's worldwide "ransomware" cyberattack. The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.

Chicago, IL

