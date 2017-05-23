Leaked transcript reveals details of ...

Leaked transcript reveals details of Trump-Duterte phone call

Read more: South China Morning Post

US President Donald Trump labeled North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un a "madman with nuclear weapons" during a private phone conversation with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last month, just days before stating publicly that he would be "honoured" to meet with Kim. In the April 29 call , Trump sought Duterte's input on whether Kim is "stable or not stable" and expressed some satisfaction in North Korea's recent failed missile tests, noting that "all his rockets are crashing.

Chicago, IL

