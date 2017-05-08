Lawyer Xie Yang tells Chinese court confession wasn't forced
Human rights lawyer Xie Yang has told a Chinese court that he wasn't forced into confessing to crimes after being detained in a large government crackdown on the country's legal professionals. The Intermediate People's Court in Changsha posted a brief video on social media in which Xie was asked that question as his trial opened Monday.
