Kushner's sister pulls out of China investor meetings

The sister of White House adviser Jared Kushner won't be attending an investor conference in China this weekend as scheduled, after she was criticised for trying to raise money there last weekend using the lure of a US visa program. Nicole Kushner Meyer, who had been representing her family's company in China, came under fire for what critics say was an attempt to attract investors using the family's ties to White House.

