Kushner's sister pulls out of China investor meetings
The sister of White House adviser Jared Kushner won't be attending an investor conference in China this weekend as scheduled, after she was criticised for trying to raise money there last weekend using the lure of a US visa program. Nicole Kushner Meyer, who had been representing her family's company in China, came under fire for what critics say was an attempt to attract investors using the family's ties to White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|16 hr
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Wed
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|May 8
|Maravilla
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC