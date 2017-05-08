Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending more UK troops to Afghanistan
Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he could turn down any Nato request for Britain to send more soldiers to Afghanistan to strengthen efforts against the Taliban, if he was prime minister. The Labour leader said "at the end of the day wars are not solved by the presence of foreign troops" as he called for a political solution to the violence in the war-torn nation, while vowing to "look at" any request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|5 min
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|11 hr
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|11 hr
|Jack
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|23 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|May 7
|Bottom Line
|7
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC