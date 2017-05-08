Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending m...

Jeremy Corbyn cautious over sending more UK troops to Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Jeremy Corbyn has suggested he could turn down any Nato request for Britain to send more soldiers to Afghanistan to strengthen efforts against the Taliban, if he was prime minister. The Labour leader said "at the end of the day wars are not solved by the presence of foreign troops" as he called for a political solution to the violence in the war-torn nation, while vowing to "look at" any request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 5 min fingers mcgurke 4
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) 11 hr satan 14
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 11 hr Jack 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 23 hr Maravilla 50
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea May 7 Bottom Line 7
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC