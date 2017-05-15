Japan's Princess Mako to get married,...

Japan's Princess Mako to get married, report says

Princess Mako, the granddaughter of Japan's emperor, is getting married to an ocean lover who can ski, play the violin and cook, according to public broadcaster NHK TV. Kei Komuro, the man who won the princess' heart, was a fellow student at International Christian University in Tokyo, where Mako, 25, also graduated, NHK said.

