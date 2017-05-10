IPL betting racket: Police arrest six bookies red-handed with Rs 70,000 in Ghaziabad
Two days after betting rackets were busted in Delhi and Kanpur, six more bookies have been arrested with Rs 70,000 from Ghaziabad in connection with the Indian Premier League betting. The police caught the six bookies red-handed along with Rs 70,000, seven Android phones, one Maruti Swift car, one Passion Pro motorcycle from the Link road area of Ghaziabad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|May 9
|fingers mcgurke
|4
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC