IPL betting racket: Police arrest six bookies red-handed with Rs 70,000 in Ghaziabad

DNA India

Two days after betting rackets were busted in Delhi and Kanpur, six more bookies have been arrested with Rs 70,000 from Ghaziabad in connection with the Indian Premier League betting. The police caught the six bookies red-handed along with Rs 70,000, seven Android phones, one Maruti Swift car, one Passion Pro motorcycle from the Link road area of Ghaziabad.

