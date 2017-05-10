India, Pakistan army trade fire in Ka...

India, Pakistan army trade fire in Kashmir; 2 civilians dead

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A young Kashmiri protester throws stones at Indian government forces in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 12, 2017. Government forces used tear gas, pellets and rubber bullets to disperse dozens of rock-throwing protesters demonstrating against Indian rule on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting 23 hr Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) Fri Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... Thu Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... May 9 fingers mcgurke 4
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC