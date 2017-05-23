How Netflixa s a War Machinea went from real-life reporting to Brad Pitt comedy
Australian filmmaker David Michôd had for years been interested in telling a story about modern warfare, but he hadn't found what he was looking for. Then the production company Plan B brought him Michael Hastings' book “The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan” and he'd found it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|10 hr
|Logic Analysis
|6
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC