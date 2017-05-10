Harjit Sajjan accused of downplaying ...

Harjit Sajjan accused of downplaying role in Afghan war in attempt to ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Friday, April 7, 2017 in Ottawa Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being accused of falsely downplaying his role in Afghanistan in an attempt to thwart an investigation by the ethics commissioner, just days after he publicly apologized for falsely embellishing his role. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson questioned Sajjan regarding why he refused to open an investigation into the torture of Afghan detainees transferred by Canadian soldiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... 12 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Sun Wait a Minute 17
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Sun slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Sat Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC