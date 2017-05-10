Harjit Sajjan accused of downplaying role in Afghan war in attempt to ...
Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Friday, April 7, 2017 in Ottawa Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being accused of falsely downplaying his role in Afghanistan in an attempt to thwart an investigation by the ethics commissioner, just days after he publicly apologized for falsely embellishing his role. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson questioned Sajjan regarding why he refused to open an investigation into the torture of Afghan detainees transferred by Canadian soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|12 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Sun
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Sun
|Wait a Minute
|17
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Sun
|slumdog indians
|7
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|Apr 28
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Apr 27
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC