Harjit Sajjan accused of downplaying role in Afghan war in attempt to ...

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Friday, April 7, 2017 in Ottawa Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is being accused of falsely downplaying his role in Afghanistan in an attempt to thwart an investigation by the ethics commissioner, just days after he publicly apologized for falsely embellishing his role. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson questioned Sajjan regarding why he refused to open an investigation into the torture of Afghan detainees transferred by Canadian soldiers.

