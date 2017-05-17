Gunmen attack state TV station in Afg...

Gunmen attack state TV station in Afghanistan

Gunmen attacked a building of Afghan state television in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday and engaged in a gun battle with security forces, the provincial governor's spokesman said. "We can confirm that a number of insurgents have entered the building," said Attaullah Khughyani.

Chicago, IL

