Gunbattle kills 4 rebels, 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

A two-day gun battle left four insurgents and three Indian soldiers dead close to a cease-fire line dividing troubled Kashmir between longtime rivals India and Pakistan, India's army said Sunday. Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, said the Indian soldiers intercepted the rebels after they crossed over from the Pakistani side of Kashmir on Saturday and the fighting erupted.

Chicago, IL

