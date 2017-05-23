Germany nabs Taliban suspect accused ...

Germany nabs Taliban suspect accused of killing policeman

German authorities have arrested an Afghan man accused of being a member of the Taliban and participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the 20-year-old, identified only as Omaid N. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested on Friday.

Chicago, IL

