Germany nabs Taliban suspect accused of killing policeman
German authorities have arrested an Afghan man accused of being a member of the Taliban and participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the 20-year-old, identified only as Omaid N. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|26 min
|Hank
|3
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC