Five things to know about the controv...

Five things to know about the controversy around Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was again defending himself in the Commons on Tuesday, repeating his apology for claiming to have been the architect of Operation Medusa, a major Canadian-led military offensive in Afghanistan in September 2006. 1) Sajjan, who joined the reserves in 1989, deployed to Afghanistan in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 22 hr okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... Mon fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr 30 slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Apr 29 Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC