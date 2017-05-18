Ferry between Russia and North Korea starts regular service

The Man Gyong Bong ferry -- which boasts a restaurant, two fully-stocked bars, a karaoke club and sauna facilities -- left the port of Rajin in Rason, North Korea Wednesday and arrived in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok at 8:00 am local time Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "These are Russian citizens, who are returning from North Korea, and tourists from China," said Mikhail Khmel, deputy director general of Investstroytrest, quoted by TASS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.