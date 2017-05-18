Ex-IBM Corp. employee admits to economic espionage charge
An ex-IBM Corp. software developer has pleaded guilty in New York to economic espionage and theft-of-a-trade secret. Prosecutors say in a release that the 31-year-old onetime Beijing, China, resident stole computer code to benefit the National Health and Planning Commission of the People's Republic of China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|3 hr
|Bob nannie
|1
|Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh...
|May 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10)
|May 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|20
|UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ...
|May 11
|Robert
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|87
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC