EU restores preferential tax concessions to Sri Lanka
The European Union announced Tuesday it is restoring a preferential tax concession for goods imported from Sri Lanka that it withdrew seven years ago over alleged human rights abuses. Tung-Lai Margue, ambassador to the delegation of EU to Sri Lanka told reporters that the change would take effect on Friday.
