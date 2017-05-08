Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world'...

Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world's youngest leaders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Emmanuel Macron, who is 39 years old, will join the ranks of the world's youngest leaders when he is inaugurated as president of France on Sunday. The late Libyan leader was 27 when he seized power in 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) 4 hr satan 14
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 4 hr Jack 17
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 13 hr Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 16 hr Maravilla 50
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea Sun Bottom Line 7
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC