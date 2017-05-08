Emmanuel Macron joins ranks of world's youngest leaders
Emmanuel Macron, who is 39 years old, will join the ranks of the world's youngest leaders when he is inaugurated as president of France on Sunday. The late Libyan leader was 27 when he seized power in 1969.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|4 hr
|satan
|14
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|4 hr
|Jack
|17
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|13 hr
|Marco R s Secret ...
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|16 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|Sun
|Bottom Line
|7
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC