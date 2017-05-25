Editor Of Siberian Newspaper Shot Dead

Editor Of Siberian Newspaper Shot Dead

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Russian authorities say the chief editor of a newspaper in the Siberian city of Minusinsk has been shot dead in a killing they believe may be connected to his work. The Investigative Committee branch in Krasnoyarsk Krai said on May 25 that Dmitry Popkov's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bathhouse outside a home in Minusinsk at about 11 p.m. local time on May 24. Investigators have opened a murder investigation and are looking into several possible motives including a link to the victim's "professional activities," the committee said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 7 hr Evelyn 21
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform 12 hr Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... Wed Logic Analysis 6
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... May 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC