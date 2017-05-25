Editor Of Siberian Newspaper Shot Dead
Russian authorities say the chief editor of a newspaper in the Siberian city of Minusinsk has been shot dead in a killing they believe may be connected to his work. The Investigative Committee branch in Krasnoyarsk Krai said on May 25 that Dmitry Popkov's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bathhouse outside a home in Minusinsk at about 11 p.m. local time on May 24. Investigators have opened a murder investigation and are looking into several possible motives including a link to the victim's "professional activities," the committee said.
