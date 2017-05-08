Dutch appeals court rules Russia know...

Dutch appeals court rules Russia knowingly bankrupted Yukos

A Dutch appeals court ruled Tuesday that Russian authorities knowingly plunged oil giant Yukos into bankruptcy in 2006 by ordering it to pay huge tax bills, the latest ruling in a long-running battle over the assets of a Dutch Yukos subsidiary. Amsterdam Appeals Court said the Yukos bankruptcy could not be recognized under Dutch law and that a curator appointed to sell off parts of Yukos in 2007 did not have the right to sell the shares in Dutch-based Yukos Finance BV.

Chicago, IL

