DNA tests on bone identify teacher who died in 2014 ferry sinking

Workers search for bone fragments from the wreckage of the salvaged ferry Sewol at a port in Mokpo, South Korea. DNA testing on a bone found in waters where a sunken ferry was recently raised has identified one of the nine missing passengers from the 2014 disaster that killed more than 300 people, South Korean officials said.

