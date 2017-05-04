Crowds cheer as first Chinese-made passenger plane makes maiden flight
The first large Chinese-made passenger airliner has completed its maiden test flight, a milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market. The take-off of the C919 bought cheers and applause from hundreds of invited guests at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and was broadcast live on state television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|6
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Thu
|About time
|13,280
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner...
|May 1
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC