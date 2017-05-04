Crowds cheer as first Chinese-made pa...

Crowds cheer as first Chinese-made passenger plane makes maiden flight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

The first large Chinese-made passenger airliner has completed its maiden test flight, a milestone in China's long-term goal to break into the Western-dominated aircraft market. The take-off of the C919 bought cheers and applause from hundreds of invited guests at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and was broadcast live on state television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea 9 hr Jeff Brightone 6
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Thu About time 13,280
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Thu Jace 48
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... May 1 fingers mcgurke 3
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC