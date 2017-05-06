Continue reading Syria violence kills 4 despite safe zones

Continue reading Syria violence kills...

Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Violence left at least four opposition fighters dead and a child wounded in central and southern Syria Saturday despite relative calm prevailing across the war-ravaged country after a deal to set up "de-escalation zones" in mostly opposition-held areas went into effect, opposition activists and government media outlets said. The casualties were the first after the implementation of the agreement hammered out by Russia, Turkey and Iran -- the latest attempt to bring calm to the country -- commenced at midnight Friday.

Chicago, IL

