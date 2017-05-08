Concessions in South Korea election p...

Concessions in South Korea election pave way for Moon win

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Two major challengers in South Korea's presidential election conceded defeat Tuesday, paving the way for liberal Moon Jae-in to claim victory in balloting that followed months of political turmoil caused by ousted President Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal. The concessions by conservative Hong Joon-pyo and centrist Ahn Cheol-soo came after exit polls forecast a Moon victory.

