CIA chief visits South Korea after latest missile test raises tension
An embassy official said Mike Pompeo and his wife were in the South Korean capital on Monday, but would not say for how long. South Korean media reports said the CIA chief arrived in South Korea over the weekend for meetings with the head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service and high-level officials in the presidential office.
