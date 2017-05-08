Chinese dissident lawyer and family m...

Chinese dissident lawyer and family made daring jail escape with US help

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In this March 17, 2017, photo and released by China Aid, Chen Guiqiu, right, holds a “Welcome to America” sign with her daughters Xie Yajuan, 15, and Xie Yuchen, 4, after arriving at an airport in Texas. Chen whose husband, prominent rights lawyer Xie Yang, is held on charge of inciting subversion made a harrowing flight from China with her daughters chased by Chinese security agents across Southeast Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ... 55 min Marco R s Secret ... 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 4 hr Maravilla 50
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 4 hr Maravilla 11
News US House backs new sanctions against North Korea Sun Bottom Line 7
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May 4 About time 13,280
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC