Chinese dissident lawyer and family made daring jail escape with US help
In this March 17, 2017, photo and released by China Aid, Chen Guiqiu, right, holds a “Welcome to America” sign with her daughters Xie Yajuan, 15, and Xie Yuchen, 4, after arriving at an airport in Texas. Chen whose husband, prominent rights lawyer Xie Yang, is held on charge of inciting subversion made a harrowing flight from China with her daughters chased by Chinese security agents across Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full transcript: Sally Yates and James Clapper ...
|55 min
|Marco R s Secret ...
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|4 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|4 hr
|Maravilla
|11
|US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
|Sun
|Bottom Line
|7
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May 4
|About time
|13,280
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC