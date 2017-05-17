China rappers to Seoul: 'Big brother' opposes missile shield

A rap group backed by China's government is warning South Korea in a music video that "you're going too far" with the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system, as Beijing seeks to bring its state-supported cultural forces to bear in the international dispute. A member of the group CD REV said government officials worked with them on the video and helped to promote it on foreign websites, many of which are blocked in China by official censors emboldened by the ruling Communist Party's warnings against foreign "cultural infiltration."

