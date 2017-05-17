China rappers to Seoul: 'Big brother'...

China rappers to Seoul: 'Big brother' opposes missile shield

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A rap group backed by China's government is warning South Korea in a music video that "you're going too far" with the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system, as Beijing seeks to bring its state-supported cultural forces to bear in the international dispute. A member of the group CD REV said government officials worked with them on the video and helped to promote it on foreign websites, many of which are blocked in China by official censors emboldened by the ruling Communist Party's warnings against foreign "cultural infiltration."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel Provided Intelligence President Trump Sh... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News Obama ousts Afghan commander McChrystal, replac... (Jun '10) May 12 Putin warns T ramp 20
News UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's biggest bank, laden with ... May 11 Robert 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) May 10 Richard Gere jr 87
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC