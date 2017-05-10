China clamps down on online news with...

China clamps down on online news with new security rules

China is tightening rules for online news as its censors try to control a flood of information spread through instant-messaging apps, blogs and other media sources that are proliferating in the country. The rules announced Tuesday and set to go into effect June 1 will require online publishers to obtain government licenses and block foreign or private companies from investing in online news services or directly disseminating news.

Chicago, IL

